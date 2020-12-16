Looking for that perfect gift for a gardening loved one? Or perhaps you’d like to treat yourself! Join Purdue Extension Educators for “Get Growing” a live virtual program series on commonly asked about garden topics.
This program is designed for those that want to learn a little bit about how plants grow, common garden problems, how to grow vegetables, fruits and flowers, and how to maintain your trees, shrubs and lawn.
This online series will be conducted live Tuesday mornings, from 9:30 a.m. to noon EST, from Jan. 12 to Feb. 23. Topics for the weekly series, in respective order will include: “How Plants Grow,” “What’s Pestering Your Garden,” “Woody Landscape Plants,” “Vegetable Gardens,” “Flower Gardens,” “Lawns” and “Fruit Gardens.”
Pre-registration is required with payment due by Jan. 5. The program fee of $45 is payable by credit card on Purdue’s secure server. Enrollment is limited, so don’t delay!
Participants will need: high-speed internet connection, a computer or tablet, a credit card for payment, and a desire to learn more!
To learn more about the program including registration information, visit https://puext.in/GetGrowingInfo. Questions about the program? Send an email to getgrowing@purdue.edu
Perhaps once you have mastered your garden and landscape, you’ll want to have the healthiest looking lawn on the block as well.
You are in luck!
In February, Purdue Extension will be offering “DIY Lawncare,” a virtual program series intended to help homeowners have a greener, healthier lawn.
This series will begin on Thursday, Feb. 4 and meet weekly from 6:30-9 p.m. EST through Feb. 25. The series will cover: “Basics of Taking Care of Lawns,” “Lawn Pests and Irrigation Considerations,” “Weed ID and Management,” and “Seeding Establishment and Lawn Renovation.”
The cost of the program is $20 and registration can be accomplished at https://puext.in/DIYLawncareRegister. The registration deadline is Jan. 28.
For questions or for further information, please contact Nikky Witkowski, Purdue Extension Porter County, at nikky@purdue.edu or 219-465-3555.