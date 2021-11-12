DeMOTTE — Another hat has been thrown into the race for District 16 state representative.
Businessman and former CEO of Jasper County REMC, Bryan Washburn, announced his candidacy for Indiana House District 16 earlier this week. A first-time Republican candidate, he will vie for a seat currently held by Doug Gutwein.
Gutwein announced this summer he would not seek an eighth two-year House term next year. House District 16 is comprised of Jasper County as well as parts of Starke, Pulaski and White counties.
Last month, Jasper County Commissioner president Kendell Culp also announced his candidacy for state representative.
Washburn, of DeMotte, is married to Michelle and they have five children. They have two sons currently serving in the United State Air Force Reserve as a pilot and crew chief. They are also grandparents of 14 grandchildren.
The Washburns are members of Grace Fellowship Church.
Bryan earned his bachelor of science in Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan. He has served in various roles in the
community including chairman of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization, vice president of Wabash Valley Power Association and chairman of Indiana ACRE Association.
“As a younger man, I was fortunate to earn a job with a local energy company,” Washburn said of his job experience. “My career took me from a groundman to a lineman and eventually to the job of CEO for Jasper County REMC. That is what this country is all about, making the most of opportunities. I think our leaders in government have forgotten that hard working people are what make this nation great not politicians and government programs. I’m not a politician and as a matter of fact I have never run for political office. I think
we need more people serving from every walk of life who are not career politicians.”
Washburn is a self-described “pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump policies conservative who believes in limited government and maximum freedom.”
Washburn’s name will appear on the candidacy list during the Primary Election, which will be held in May of 2022.