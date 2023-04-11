COMBAT COFFEE AT
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, April 17 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
CREATE WITH LEGOS
AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Monday, April 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos. Open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
PRESCHOOL STEM AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Pre-schoolers are invited on Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m. to explore the wonder of color through various activities and stations! We will be meeting in the upstairs meeting room.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
STEAM WORKSHOP
AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come in on Tuesday, April 18 from 4-5 p.m. for game night. There will have several different building games to challenge your imagination.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
THIRD THURSDAY: WATERCOLOR
AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — April showers bring May flowers! 1st-4th graders are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library on Thursday, April 20 from 4-5 p.m. Participants will be creating a watercolor painting to brighten up this wet weather.
For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
BOOK LOVER’S TRIVIA NIGHT
AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Book Lover’s Trivia!
Play on your own or gather your friends into teams and test your knowledge of books and reading at the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.
Limit of 20 teams. A mobile device is required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
VR PLAYER’S CHOICE AT
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Explore various programs of your choosing on the Rensselaer Library’s Oculus Quest VR headset on Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30-7:30. Space is limited.
This program is available for patrons ages 13 and older. VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness. All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.