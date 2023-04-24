Two Jasper County high school students earned recognition as 2023 Indiana Academic All-Stars recently. Annalise Wakefield of Kankakee Valley (who was nominated by KV Health Sciences teacher Meredith Hudecek) and Adam Messman of Rensselaer Central were among 40 students in the state to earn all-star status at an award luncheon in Indianapolis. The pair were picked from a field of over 200 nominees from Indiana’s private and public schools. The Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) served as judges. Academic All-Star distraction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost but who also are actively involved in their school and communities. Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, and Todd Hess, Executive Director of the Indiana Association of School Principals, served as guest speakers at the ceremony.
