RENSSELAER — The sheer number of volunteers to show up for Saturday’s Wreaths Across America event at Rensselaer cemeteries sent local coordinator Cindy Stath’s head spinning.
“I was absolutely amazed at the volunteer turnout,” she said. “Now that the cemeteries are finished, it’s really impressive to see so many matching wreaths.”
Over 100 people, almost all volunteers, attended a special ceremony to kick off the local Wreaths of America celebration at Weston Cemetery on an icy cold morning. Russ Martin emceed the event and Mayor Steve Wood, Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp and Stath provided remarks.
Both of Rensselaer Central’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams had members in attendance and several from the boys’ team were asked to set up wreaths for all branches of the military. That was followed later by a 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 29 and VFW Post 1279.
Volunteers were then asked to walk south to the older portion of Weston Cemetery where boxes of wreaths sat strategically near gravesites. Wreaths were distributed and volunteers young and old began searching out veterans’ headstones to place the wreaths. The cemetery features over 700 military veterans, including those from the Civil War, World War 1 and II, Korean War, Vietnam War, etc.
There is even headstones for veterans of the War of 1812.
“Rensselaer has a very rich history of military veterans,” Culp told the crowd prior to the laying of wreaths, adding that Rensselaer has been had soldiers in every major campaign.
A total of 1,200 wreaths were delivered to Rensselaer on Wednesday, Dec. 16 by Paschall Truck Lines truck driver Melissa Glasser, who trucked boxes of wreaths from the Wreaths Across America headquarters in Columbia Falls, Maine.
The wreaths were purchased through businesses, organizations and individual donations.
“I had a wonderful time in Columbia Falls while picking up the wreaths,” Glasser said, “and just a wonderful time delivering them.”
Wreaths were placed first at Weston Cemetery, which is the largest cemetery in the city, with volunteers then making stops at Memory Gardens on State Road 114 and smaller cemeteries in Barkley Township.
Stath predicted it would take close to two hours to place the wreaths at the designated locations.
Stath thanked the many organizations and groups that helped make Saturday’s event possible, including the Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution, which includes Stath as a member, Jasper County Historical Society, county trustees, Jasper Newton Foundation, Women’s Giving Circle, American Legion and VFW members, Rensselaer Lions’ Club, REMC, local Cub Scout troops and more.
Besides the Bombers’ basketball teams, members of the Rensselaer FFA were also in attendance to assist on Saturday.
“It’s truly been a community effort,” Stath said.
Stath asked that those who lay wreaths at gravesites take a few seconds and say the name of the person being honored out load.
“Remember, each wreath is a gift of a grateful America,” she said.
Last year, DAR members and volunteers placed 140 wreaths at a handful of cemeteries, but that number ballooned to over 1,000 thanks to sponsors and the popularity of the Wreaths Across America program.
Designed to “Remember the Fallen, Honor those who Serve and Teach our children the value of Freedom,” Wreaths Across America were held at more than 1,600 locations across the country on Dec. 18.
People who wish to donate to the Wreaths Across America program can do so until Jan. 14. Any donation made will be matched by the national Wreaths of America organization, Stath said.