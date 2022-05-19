RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Veterans Office will raise the Holiday Flag in honor of Victor Liersch on Friday, May 27.
The flag will be flown over the county courthouse and is much bigger than the regular flag that flies throughout most of the year.
Liersch was a World War II veteran. A corporal in the 9th Division of the U.S. Army, he was sent to boot camp in Georgia on April 13, 1944 and later transferred to Europe where he was placed on the border of France, Belgium and Luxembourg.
Liersch was posted near the last major German offensive campaign of the war in a densely forested area. His duty was to stand guard near the Battle of the Bulge.
On Jan. 23, 1945, in Monschau, Germany, his unit was advancing on a target. Subject to intense enemy machine gun and small arms fire, Liersch worked his way within close range of an enemy’s trench and tossed in two hand grenades, killing one of the enemies and forcing another to surrender.
Able to speak German, Liersch ordered the prisoner to shout to the remaining Germans to surrender.
After securing the area, Liersch was returning to duty when he stepped on a landmine, losing his left leg from the knee down.
After multiple stops at different hospitals to heal from his wounds, Liersch was discharged in September of 1946.
For his service, Liersch was awarded the Purple Heart, given in the name of the president to those wounded or killed in action during combat. He was also awarded the Bronze Star medal, presented for heroic achievement or meritorious service in a combat zone.
Liersch was born in Rensselaer on Jan. 12, 1925 to Paul and Emma (Fechner) Liersch. He attended school in Barkley Township until the eighth grade.
In his years as a teenager, he helped on the family farm during the Depression until he joined the service. He married Esther Misch on Oct. 25, 1952 and worked as a farmer and the owner of the Liersch and Sons Excavating service for over 40 years.
He and his wife had four children, including Roger and Steven Liersch, Sandra Miller and Cathy Lane, all of Rensselaer.
Liersch passed away peacefully at the age of 94 at Franciscan AlternaCare on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.