RENSSELAER — A verdict could be forthcoming by the end of the week in Judy Moore’s murder case.
A jury trial began in Jasper County Superior Court on Monday with opening statements by county prosecutor Jacob Taulman and Moore’s attorney, Richard Kallenbach of DeMotte.
The trial is expected to last through the end of the week. Judge Russell Bailey is presiding over the case.
Moore, 76, is charged with the murder of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, in 2015. Alliss was discovered dead in a pool of blood in her apartment at 989 B-Mar Drive by a neighbor.
Moore also had an apartment at the complex.
After evidence was gathered at the scene and interviews conducted, Moore, who was 68 at the time, was charged with murder, aggravated battery use when the assault possesses a substantial risk of death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
An autopsy revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
However, the charges were dismissed without prejudice in 2017 due to lack of evidence. Charges could be brought against Moore if any new evidence surfaced.
In January 2020, new evidence was introduced, which was presented to a grand jury. A warrant was then obtained for Moore’s arrest and she traveled back to Rensselaer after staying with family in Georgia and arrested again without incident.
A mistrial was declared during a jury trial in August of 2020 when evidence, deemed inadmissible by the court, was put into play by defense attorney Kallenbach.
Moore spent much of the past two years staying with family in Georgia as trial date after trial date was postponed for various reasons. She was fitted with an ankle bracelet and being monitored by Jasper County Corrections as attorneys on both sides negotiated a trial date.