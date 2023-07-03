RENSSELAER — Eight ladies vied for the title of Miss Jasper County Fair Queen at the fairgrounds on Friday, June 30, ahead of the fair which begins on July 15. The young ladies competed in professional wear and evening gowns in front of three judges and an audience of supporters. Joining them were 13 girls competing for the crown of Little Miss Jasper County.
Crowned Miss Jasper County, Morgan Van Meter is a 2022 graduate of Rensselaer Central High School and is the daughter of Eric and Kelly Van Meter. She attends Purdue majoring in Biomedical Health Sciences. Taking the crown for First Runner up was Bethany Michal, a sophomore at Ball State University this fall and a 2022 graduate of Rensselaer Central as well. Adrianna Frieden was crowned Second Runner Up. She is a 2023 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School and will attend Purdue in the fall studying soil and water science and agricultural sales. Michal is the daughter of Boyd and Sheri Michal, and Frieden is the daughter of Jim and Tanya Misch.
Miss Congeniality went to Taylor Anderson. She is the daughter of Derek and Helen Anderson and is a recent graduate of Kankakee Valley High School. She plans to attend Purdue to pursue a degree in Agronomy with a double major in Animal Science. This year is her 10th year in 4-H where she has enjoyed showing dogs and poultry.
Receiving the crown as Little Miss Jasper County was Kate Kohlhagen, 6, daughter of Kent and Marie Kohlhagen. When asked why she wanted to be Little Miss Jasper County, she said, “I want to be the Little Miss because I want to pass out ribbons and do all the things. Thank you.” Her favorite food is noodles and her favorite song is “My Jesus.”
During the evening gown portion, the contestants first answered the question before crossing the stage to receive a rose and a hug from their mothers. The question for the queen contestants was “What does integrity mean to you?” The ladies were sequestered while each person before her was on stage answering the question so none of them knew what the question was until it was their turn.
Van Meters answer to the question was, “To me, the word integrity means to be honest and truthful in all matters of life. Thank you.” She works at Ceres Solutions in Rensselaer and plans to study dentistry after undergrad school to later become an orthodontist. Her goal is to open an office in Rensselaer and to open and run a clothing boutique with her sisters.
Michal answered the question, “Integrity means being honest, true to your beliefs and to stand your ground no matter what. Thank you.” She hopes to be an athletic trainer for the NFL while also being an advocate for mental health awareness. Her favorite hobby is singing and dreams of being the next Taylor Swift.
Frieden said, “The word integrity means being someone that can be kind to everyone. Thank you.” She works in the pro shop at Sandy Pines Golf Course. In her free time, she plays in a ladies league at Sandy Pines and attends other organizations when she can. She loves to support her family at open shows and often participates herself.
Before the crowing, 2022 Miss Jasper County Taylor Jordan spoke about her year representing the county. She said she wanted to be Miss Jasper County to be a role model. “I wanted to inspire all the girls and let them know that they matter,” she said. She thanked her family for their support and her court for “making fair week the best.”
She also thanked the queen committee for dedicating countless hours to the pageant. “Your guidance and support has inspired me to be my best self,” she said.
She said there were eight amazing girls behind her. “Each and everyone of you is amazing,” she told the contestants. “You’re killing it. Be proud of yourselves.”
She then took her final walk down the runway before passing the crown to Van Meter.
The pageant was emceed by Emily Polen, a former Jasper County Fair Queen.