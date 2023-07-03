RENSSELAER — Eight ladies vied for the title of Miss Jasper County Fair Queen at the fairgrounds on Friday, June 30, ahead of the fair which begins on July 15. The young ladies competed in professional wear and evening gowns in front of three judges and an audience of supporters. Joining them were 13 girls competing for the crown of Little Miss Jasper County.

Crowned Miss Jasper County, Morgan Van Meter is a 2022 graduate of Rensselaer Central High School and is the daughter of Eric and Kelly Van Meter. She attends Purdue majoring in Biomedical Health Sciences. Taking the crown for First Runner up was Bethany Michal, a sophomore at Ball State University this fall and a 2022 graduate of Rensselaer Central as well. Adrianna Frieden was crowned Second Runner Up. She is a 2023 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School and will attend Purdue in the fall studying soil and water science and agricultural sales. Michal is the daughter of Boyd and Sheri Michal, and Frieden is the daughter of Jim and Tanya Misch.

