JASPER COUNTY — Kaitlyn Ostendorf, a teacher at Van Rensselaer Elementary School, is the recipient of the 2021-22 Amazing Teacher of Jasper County Award.
The award is sponsored by the Jasper Newton Foundation and the Indiana Super Achievers.
Each superintendent in Jasper County was asked to work with school principals to nominate exceptional teachers for this award. A committee of retired teachers met to review applications and choose the outstanding winner.
A technology coach and robotics team leader, Ostendorf was nominated by Van Rensselaer Elementary Principal Chad Wynn, who described Ostendorf as, “A true leader in providing an outstanding 21st Century learning experience for her students and families. It is a fantastic blend of real-world problem-solving, technology-integration, and critical thinking needed to prepare students for their future.”
Wynn praised Ostendorf for dedicating a tremendous amount of time to not just her own students, but also the students and staff of Van Rensselaer Elementary School.
As a technology coach, Ostendorf worked with teachers throughout the corporation to enhance their technology skills for the sake of their students’ learning. Wynn said she “dedicated endless hours to staff to ensure they were as comfortable as possible to teach virtually.”
Ostendorf is also an Apple Distinguished Teacher, with only 1,000 teachers in North and South America recognized with this honor. According to the Foundation, the Apple teacher application is extremely rigorous.
Ostendrof will be interviewed for a PBS special that features teachers from all 92 Indiana counties. Van Rensselaer Elementary School will receive a $500 classroom grant from the Jasper Newton Foundation in recognition of her dedication to her job.
As a personal thank you, she will receive a Kate Spade bag.