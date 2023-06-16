RENSSELAER — Valley Oaks Health in Rensselaer will hold an art auction on Friday, June 23 at the eMber’s venue to raise funds for its Child Advocacy Team for mobile equipment.
The auction will be held 6-10 p.m., CDT. There will be an open bar, a live DJ and catered food.
The artwork was donated by local artists and the event is open to those ages 21 and older.
Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite at www.evenbrite.come/e/child-advocacy-team-art-auction-fundraiser-tickets-479979330097.
The Child Advocacy Team (CAT) allows adolescent victims of abuse to tell the story of their trauma(s). Through forensic interviews, the team gains the knowledge needed to aide in prosecution.
While most of the interviews happen onsite, unfortunately, the team has been called out recently for events that took place in the middle of the night. Due to the nature of the events, it was not possible to return to the office to perform the interview, so members of the team had to improvise. In order to avoid that happening again, the team is hosting this art auction fundraiser to raise money to purchase mobile equipment.