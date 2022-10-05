RENSSELAER — Appleseed Childhood Education has received a $133,200 Community Facilities grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture-Rural Development Indiana to support the creation of Appleseed’s new high-quality early learning center in Rensselaer.
Renovations on the building at 1102 East Grace Street on the Franciscan Hospital Rensselaer campus in Rensselaer are underway. When renovations are complete, the facility will meet state licensing requirements for providing daytime child care five days a week for 73 children ages six weeks old through five years old.
The funds awarded to Appleseed will be used to purchase classroom and kitchen equipment.
“The USDA-Rural Development Indiana is pleased to partner with Appleseed Childhood Education,” said USDA-Rural Development Indiana State Director, Dr. Terry Goodin. “We strongly believe early education is essential for the developmental needs of children. This partnership reinforces our ideology that Together Indiana Prospers and Together America Prospers.”
Adam Alson, president of Appleseed said, “We are excited to receive this grant from the USDA-Rural Development Indiana, and we appreciate the statement this award makes: that early learning is essential for rural communities like Rensselaer.”
Jasper County-based nonprofit Appleseed Childhood Education was formed in January 2020 to address the lack of licensed early childhood education programs in Rensselaer and surrounding areas.
With only one licensed child care center in the county currently (Growing Patch Learning Center in Remington), the new center in Rensselaer will provide a full-time care option in the geographic center of the county.
The new center will double the number of seats in Jasper County available for infants, toddlers, and preschool-age children.
The new center in Rensselaer will be operated by Right Steps Child Development Centers, a nonprofit organization based in Lafayette with over 50 years of experience serving families and providers in the area of nationally accredited early childhood development. Currently, Right Steps operates five centers in the Greater Lafayette area, one center in Goodland, and Growing Patch Learning Center in Remington.
About USDA Rural Development
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, health care, and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal, and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/in.
About Appleseed Childhood Education
Appleseed Childhood Education is a 501(c)3 non-for-profit corporation established to support the creation, facilitation, and enhancement of education opportunities for children in rural Jasper and surrounding counties. Learn more about the organization and their current projects on Facebook: @appleseedchildhoodeducation and at https://www.appleseedchildhoodeducation.org/