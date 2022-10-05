Appleseed

RENSSELAER — Appleseed Childhood Education has received a $133,200 Community Facilities grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture-Rural Development Indiana to support the creation of Appleseed’s new high-quality early learning center in Rensselaer.

Renovations on the building at 1102 East Grace Street on the Franciscan Hospital Rensselaer campus in Rensselaer are underway. When renovations are complete, the facility will meet state licensing requirements for providing daytime child care five days a week for 73 children ages six weeks old through five years old.

