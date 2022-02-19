WHEATFIELD — The town of Wheatfield saw a new business open in the new year under the ownership of Brooke Wireman, Ryan Frame, and Alyssa Ranchoy.
Upper Cuts, a barbershop located South Bierma Street, is themed after boxing legends, with posters, art, and boxing gloves featured in the decor. The barber shop serves beverages to waiting clients, as well as offering a hot towel service.
Brooke Wireman, one of the barbers, spoke on the history between her and other stylist Alyssa Ranchoy:
“I worked at Sports Clips of Valparaiso for six and a half years, and Alyssa [Ranchoy] worked there for nine. Some things went a little off, and we decided to bring our talents and what we know to our hometown.”
When asked by Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce President Frankie Lane about the story behind the name of their barbershop, Frame joked, “We argued for three days, sent a bunch of texts to people, and I won.”
Upper Cuts offers haircuts for men and women, styling for men, beard trims, hair washes, and hot towels.