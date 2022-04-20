WHITE COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will begin work on U.S. 24/U.S. 421 between State Road 43/U.S. 421 and State Road 39/U.S. 421 on or after Wednesday, April 20.
Work will begin with two pipe replacements that will result in U.S. 24 being closed between County Road 50 East and County Road 125 East. Motorists should seek an alternate route, and the official detour will follow State Road 43, State Road 18 and U.S. 421/State Road 39. The closure will be in place through late May.
After the closure is removed, alternating lane closures will be used to resurface U.S. 24 between U.S 421/State Road 43 and C.R. 300 E. Flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring. Resurfacing will be ongoing through late July.
INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.