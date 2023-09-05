JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close U.S. 231 between C.R. W 200 N and C.R. W 300 N on or after Monday, Sept. 11.
U.S. 231 will be closed through late September for a small structure pipe lining.
Motorists should seek an alternate route.
The official detour will follow State Road 10, State Road 49 and State Road 14.
This closure is dependent upon the reopening of State Road 14 between U.S. 231 and C.R. N 350 W, which is expected to occur prior to Sept. 11.