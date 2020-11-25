JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department released the names of the two teenagers killed in a crash on State Road 14 last Saturday.
Hunter R. Schoonveld, 17, of Rensselaer and Malery J. Eastridge, 16, of Morocco died when the vehicle they were traveling in slammed into a farm implement being pulled by a tractor.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the accident east of County Road 200 West on State Road 14 at 5:46 p.m. on Nov. 21. When they arrived, they found a car on fire with the occupants trapped inside.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but it was determined that the occupants inside the vehicle had died and needed to be extricated. It was also determined that any safety equipment available in the car would have been ineffective to prevent injuries and/or death, JCSD officials said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor, with implement in tow, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 14 when the car, also traveling eastbound, struck the implement for unknown reasons.
The tractor operator was identified as Rudi N. Gericke, 36, from Morgantown, Indiana. He refused medical attention at the scene.
JCSD investigated whether the tractor and implement were properly lit and it was determined that both had rear-facing LED lighting. Gericke stated that lights were activated at the time of the crash.
Police said there was an eyewitness to the crash who was interviewed and later provided a statement.
The state road remained closed for over four hours while the accident scene was investigated and cleared up. The crash remains under investigation and is currently being reconstructed by the JCSD.