JASPER COUNTY — A back up on the southbound lanes on I-65 contributed to a multi-vehicle crash near the 222-mile marker (Winamac/Fair Oaks) in Jasper County early Monday morning, March 13. Two people were reported to have suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the Indiana State Police, trooper Brian Runyon responded to a semi-trailer rollover on the I-65 southbound lanes near the 221-mile mark, which is approximately eight miles south of the Roselawn exit. The semi was found to have driven off the roadway and into the grassy median.

Trending Food Videos

Tags