JASPER COUNTY — Two people are dead and one critically injured from gunshot wounds during an incident the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has labeled an “on-going rolling” domestic disturbance that occurred early Sunday morning, March 26.
According to police, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence located approximately five miles southwest of Wheatfield at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, deputies and officers heard gunshots and when they entered the residence, they found an adult female deceased, an adult male critically injured and a juvenile female outside the residence also critically injured.
Other individuals located inside the residence were uninjured, police said.
The injured individuals were transported to area hospitals and the male subject would later die from his injuries.
The names of the deceased from the shooting incident are Michael Z. Bukur, 43, of Wheatfield, and Sarah L. Bukur, 36, of Wheatfield.
The name of the 17-year-old female is being withheld due to being a juvenile victim of the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff’s office is confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
An updated press release stated, "Public information, at this time, is limited and it is of the upmost importance to allow the Jasper County Sheriff's Office to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
"In the meantime, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who were injured or killed in this incident. It is a difficult and trying time for them, and we hope that they can find the support and comfort they need during this difficult time."