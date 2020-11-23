JASPER COUNTY — Two teenagers were killed when their car slammed into a farm tractor on Saturday evening.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the accident east of County Road 200 West on State Road 14 at 5:46 p.m. on Nov. 21. When they arrived, they found a car on fire with the occupants trapped inside.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but it was determined that the occupants inside the vehicle had died and needed to be extricated.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor, with implement in tow, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 14 when the car, also traveling eastbound, struck the implement for unknown reasons.
The tractor operator was identified as Rudi N. Gericke, 36, from Morgantown, Indiana. He refused medical attention at the scene.
The two individuals in the car were identified as two juveniles with names being withheld pending proper notifications.
The state road remained closed for over four hours while the accident scene was investigated and cleared up. The case remains an on-going investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.