JASPER COUNTY — Indiana State Police arrested a pair of individuals for their part in a two-vehicle crash on I-65 on Friday, Feb. 25.
Tiara C. Lloyd, 32, of Chicago, and Diamen D. Melton, 33, of Lafayette, face a number of charges for fleeing the scene of an accident during the evening hours of Feb. 25.
According to ISP, troopers responded to an injury crash on the southbound lanes of I-65 at the 229-mile marker in Jasper County at around 10:45 p.m. The location is one mile south of the Roselawn/DeMotte exit.
When police arrived, they found a black Ford F250 in the median with the driver trapped inside. A silver Toyota passenger car with severe front end damage was also located in a ditch on the right side of the road.
The driver of the Ford F250 sustained serious injuries and was extricated from the vehicle. He was then transported to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point for treatment.
A preliminary investigation found that the Toyota rear-ended the Ford at a high rate of speed, causing the truck to roll and sending the Toyota into a ditch.
Troopers also found that the front passenger door of the Toyota to be open, though they were unable to locate the driver or any passengers. Eventually, they would determine there were two occupants in the vehicle and found a handgun as well as illegal drugs inside the vehicle.
Footprints leading away from the Toyota to the west of I-65 were also located and a K9 unit was contacted to assist with a search. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit was also called to the scene.
With a search underway, police restricted access to the interstate for crash reconstruction and scene cleanup.
Approximately 45 minutes after the crash, a Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy found a female, later identified as Lloyd, walking on County Line Road and County Road 700 North in Newton County. The female was covered in glass and had injuries consistent with being involved in a crash.
The female was uncooperative and reportedly gave inconsistent statements to the deputy as to how she was from Illinois and wound up walking on the road in northwest Indiana. She would later refuse treatment for her injuries when an ambulance arrived.
When other officers responded to the area, they located a second set of shoe prints different from the female’s leading south. A Jasper County K9 tracked the shoe prints along ditches, fields and wooded areas.
At one point, officers found discarded shoes and footprints, not shoe prints, in the snow and determined the suspect kept walking despite not wearing shoes. The search ran over four hours and covered seven miles before the male suspect, Melton, was found laying face down in a ditch one mile south of State Road 14 and County Line Road. He was barefoot and his clothes were wet.
Melton was unresponsive to the officers’ verbal commands and appeared to be suffering the effects of being exposed to 20-degree temperatures. Officers did locate a faint pulse once the man was pulled out of the ditch and they administered first aid, removing the wet clothes from the subject and wrapping him in blankets before laying him down in the back seat of a police car.
He was later transported by ambulance to Franciscan Health Hospital in Crown Point where he was treated for potential life-threatening injuries due to exposure to cold weather.
Lloyd was later transported to the Jasper County Jail where she was charged with dealing cocaine (Level 2 felony), possession of cocaine (Level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (Level 6 felony), false informing (Level 6 felony), leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor) and possession of a handgun with no permit (Class A misdemeanor).
Melton was charged with dealing cocaine (Level 2 felony), possession of cocaine (Level 2 felony), felon in possession of a handgun (Level 5 felony), dealing marijuana (Level 6 felony), leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor).
All charges listed are accusations. Final charges will be determined by the Jasper County Prosecutor and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Indiana State Police would like to thank the following agencies in assisting in the search for the suspects and cleanup: Lake County Aviation, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Keener Township Fire, Rensselaer Fire, Phoenix EMS, Village Motors and the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.