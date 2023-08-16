Turkey Run State Park was named the seventh best state park in the United States in a list of 15, according to TravelAwaits, a website dedicated to travelers 50 and older.
The site mentions the park’s sandstone gorges, suspension bridge, and Sugar Creek as reasons why Turkey Run stands out.
“Located in west-central Indiana,” the website said, “Turkey Run State Park is a hidden gem for outdoor lovers. The park’s sandstone gorges, carved by the flow of Sugar Creek, offer picturesque hiking opportunities. Visitors can traverse scenic trails, cross suspension bridges, and even wade through the creek’s crystal-clear waters. With its unique geological features and diverse wildlife, Turkey Run State Park is a nature lover’s paradise in America’s heartland.”
Franconia Notch State Park in Lincoln, New Hampshire, topped TravelAwaits’ list, with Baxter State Park in Millinocket, Maine second.
Other top 10 parks included Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York; Custer State Park in Custer County, South Dakota; Red Rock State Park in Sedona, Arizona; Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park in Monterey County, California; Turkey Run; Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in Navajo County, Arizona; Valley of Fire State Park in Clark County, Nevada; and Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Kane County, Utah.
The next five include Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Canyon, Texas; Deception Pass State Park in Anacortes/Oak Harbor, Washington; Katy Trail State Park in Missouri; Bahia Honda State Park in Monroe County, Florida; and Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby, Illinois.
For more details on the list TravelAwaits compiled, see travelawaits.com/2885378/best-us-state-parks.
For a similar landscape to Turkey Run that can have fewer crowds, try Shades State Park. It’s located a 20-minute drive northeast at 7751 S. 890 W. in Waveland, 47989. See on.IN.gov/shades for more information.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp) is located at 8121 East Park Road in Marshall, Indiana.