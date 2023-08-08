ADULT BINGO AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will hold Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
FABULOUS FRIDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Friday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. for Fabulous Friday.
This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. Participants will read a story or two and create a craft.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
SCRABBLE NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. and play a game of Scrabble and test your word skills.
Supplies are provided. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
MINI TRIVIAS TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Mini Trivias. Play on your own or gather your friends and test your knowledge of various different topics at the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded.
Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. Teams are optional. A mobile device is required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY TO HOST BOOK SALE
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library would like to invite everyone to the August book sale at the DeMotte Library beginning Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Touch of Dutch festivities.
The sale will continue from Aug. 14-19 during normal library hours.
The event will be held in the Storytime Room and will have something for everyone ranging from new to gently used at value prices. On Saturday, Aug. 19 all items will be $3 a bag. A Friends-Only preview sale will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 1-5 p.m.
New members are always welcome. Membership applications will be available at the door, at $5 for individuals and $10 for families.
For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
MAKE A BEADED SUNCATCHER AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Aug. 12 from 2:30-4 p.m. to make a beaded suncatcher.
All supplies will be provided for this free class. Participants will make one or two suncatchers to catch the nice summer sun.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
DEMOTTE LIBRARY CLOSED FOR TOUCH OF DUTCH
DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Library will be closed Saturday, Aug. 12 for the Touch of Dutch festivities.
The lobby bathrooms will remain open, and the Friends of the Library will be having a book sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Story Time room.