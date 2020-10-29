WOLCOTT — A White County woman and two Tippecanoe County men each face two counts of murder in the deaths of two Wolcott men last week.
Breann J. Cobb, 20, of the 100 block of North Market Street, Monon; Dorian Hale Jr., 20, of the 500 block of North 6th Street, Lafayette; and Marlin Seay, 19, of the 1700 block of Main Street, Lafayette, were each charged with two counts of murder in deaths of brothers Daniel L. Benyon, 24, and Matthew E. Benyon, 20, inside the Wolcott home they shared with their mother in the 300 block of Range Street in Wolcott.
Their bodies were discovered Oct. 21 by a citizen, who then immediately called police.
It was originally reported that Seay and Hale were from Chicago, but court papers obtained by the Herald Journal list Lafayette addresses for the pair.
The charges were officially filed Oct. 28 in White County Superior Court.
According to court documents, both Benyon brothers died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. According to the probable cause affidavit, two firearms were found at the scene, as were casings, bullets and cartridges that indicate both firearms were used and connected to their deaths.
The mother, who was not named in the court papers, lived in the downstairs area of the home and was present at the time of the shootings, court papers stated, but she had no knowledge that a shooting had taken place or that her sons were deceased in the upstairs room.
Evidence collected at the scene, according to documents, indicates a plan to rob the Benyons. A cell phone allegedly belonging to Cobb was recovered at the scene and reportedly contained photos of Seay holding various firearms, including a gun with a serial number that matches a gun used in the shooting.
According to court documents, Cobb told police she was at the residence Oct. 21 to buy marijuana from a high school classmate, adding that a Black male named “Boogie” (Hale) came into the room and fired a shot, at which time she ran from the room and heard more gunshots as she fled.
Cobb told police she left her cell phone behind and said she was familiar with one of the firearms and a can of pepper spray that were recovered from the scene.
Seay, according to court papers, told police he was in the car with Cobb — his girlfriend — outside the Benyon home on Oct. 21 to purchase marijuana, and that Hale arrived with them and entered the house after Cobb.
Court papers state Hale told police he was with Cobb and Seay outside the Benyon home, but it was Cobb and Seay who went inside while Hale stayed in the car with Cobb’s child.
The papers state the trio were seen on surveillance video from a nearby business getting into a car around the time of the shooting, with Cobb holding a child.
Hale told investigators that he did not hear gunshots, but was told by Seay to turn up the radio while they went inside.
All three are being held in the White County Jail without bond.