ANGOLA, Ind. — The following Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 term.
To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
• Renee Conner of Francesville, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure
• Emma Fase of DeMotte, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 4+3
• Madey Flick of Wheatfield, majoring in Marketing
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.
Students named to Trine University Dean’s List
ANGOLA, Ind. — The following Trine University students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 term. To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
• Zachary Thomas of DeMotte, majoring in Social Studies Education
• Cameron VanderMolen of Rensselaer, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
