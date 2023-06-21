RENSSELAER — The Beta Upsilon Chapter of Tri Kappa in Rensselaer celebrated Tri Kappa’s 100th birthday with a gathering in the basement of the Carnegie Center on May 20. Former members of the chapter as well as current members mingled for two hours as part of the event. {span}Each year the local chapters join with the state organization to contribute approximately $1.5 million to Indiana charities and students. Since 1901, Tri Kappa members have donated untold hours and millions of dollars to projects in the state of Indiana. The main work of each chapter is to conduct special projects locally to support each of three goals:
Charity, Culture, and Education.{/span}