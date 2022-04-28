RENSSELAER — The Tri-County FFA and the Jasper County Fair Association are sponsoring a Preview Beef Show on Saturday, April 30 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
Check-in is set for 7-9:30 a.m., CST, with the show to start at 10 a.m., CST.
The show order includes Heifers followed by Steers and the Showmanship event. Dr. Robin Sheets will serve as judge.
The cost is $40 per head with a showmanship fee of $5.
Concessions will be provided by FFA Parent Connections.
For more information, contact Tri-County FFA advisors Travis Scherer or Hayley Verhaeghe at 219-279-2105.