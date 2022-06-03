Tree or shrub: what’s the difference?
Connie Kingman
The transition from spring to summer can be a bittersweet experience. As summer approaches, the beauty of spring’s flowering trees and shrubs fades, becoming only a memory.
Spring was generous this year in the profusion of fragrant blossoms and vibrant colors it offered our community. Its cooler temperatures, experienced into mid-May, extended the blossoming season. Magnolia, pear, cherry, apple, locust, chestnut, dogwood, redbud, accompanied by other flowering plants considered shrubs by many, such as forsythia, quince, deutzia, flowering almond, viburnum, and lilac served as a welcome antidote for lingering winter melancholy.
This raises a question: what makes trees and shrubs different from one another? Experts agree that the distinction is not always clear. There are many shrub-like trees and tree-like shrubs. Both have woody, perennial stems, but there exists no scientific definition to separate them. However, a classic definition describes a tree as one that grows over 13 feet tall and grows with a single trunk. I recently came across another definition in a book by Colin Tudge, entitled The Secret Life of Trees, where he shares a child’s definition: “A tree is a big plant with a stick up the middle.”
Since National Garden Bureau has designated 2022 as the Year of the Lilac (Syringa vulgaris), one of those plants most often considered a shrub, let’s compare it with the classic definition of a tree. Lilac meets one of the two criteria by growing at least 12 to 16 feet tall but does not meet the second standard because it has the habit of sending out multiple trunks. In this case, the classic definition is not reliable.
Lilacs are carefree, spring-flowering, and known for their heady perfume and abundant displays. Tough and unfailing, lilacs can grow for more than 100 years, often outliving the homes they were planted around.
Growing outside my window is a gnarly trunk of a 35-year-old lilac that time has pruned to one trunk, appearing as one of those big plants with a stick up the middle.
Lilacs tolerate some neglect but perform best when planted in slightly alkaline soil situated in full sun. Besides planting into home landscapes, incorporate lilacs into themed gardens such as fragrant gardens, pollinator and butterfly gardens, and period gardens. Planted in groupings, they offer summer privacy as a hedge.
Because of their woody stems, lilacs may be difficult to hydrate when cutting blossoms for indoor display, wilting prematurely. Here are tips for next year’s arrangements. Grab a bucket of warm water and gather lilacs early in the morning when fully hydrated.
Flowers open very little after harvest, so choose those with at least three-quarters of the flowers open. Cut stems at a 45-degree angle with clean, sharp pruning shears. Next, remove all but a top few leaves so stems are not putting effort into hydrating leaves. Slice stem ends vertically up into the stem one to two inches. Grasp one side of the sliced stem and pull backward to separate sections. Immediately place cut stems into the bucket of water. Allow the stems to take up water for one to two hours, preferably longer, in a cool, dark place. Sterilize a vase with a solution of 10% bleach and 90% water. Then add fresh water and a floral preservative. Recut the stems at an angle with a sterile, sharp knife, and arrange the lilacs in the prepared vase. Set in indirect light and enjoy. To prevent wilting, every few days clean the vase and add fresh water, recutting stems at an angle before placing back into water.
Native to the rocky hill slopes of Eastern Europe, lilacs found their way to America in 1750. Founding fathers George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had an affinity for lilacs and grew them in their gardens. Washington, while creating the grounds of his home at Mount Vernon, combined beauty with utility by planting lilacs around a “necessary,” the polite word for an outside toilet, using their heady aroma to fragrance the air around the area. Lilacs inspired Walt Whitman as he wrote the poem “When Lilacs Last in the Door-yard Bloom’d,” grieving over the death of President Abraham Lincoln.
For now, determining whether a plant is a tree or shrub is accomplished much the same way as we define beauty: it is in the eye of the beholder. Or, as another quote from Colin Tudge explains it, “’Tree’ is not a distinct category, like ‘dog’ or ‘horse.’ It is just a way of being a plant.”