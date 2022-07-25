Remember climbing trees as a child, struggling against rough bark on the journey upward and wondering what that hard, scratchy stuff was for?
Surprisingly, tree bark is important for many things. First, it acts much like our skin in protecting a tree’s inner workings. Bark defends the inner parts of the tree from the outer world of the environment, diseases, insects, animals, and humans, especially those young tree climbers. Bark is the result of a process that occurs from the inside of the tree to its outside as layer upon layer of new living material slowly dies to become the outer bark. During this process, the inside of the tree continues to live and grow.
To better understand how this process works, think of peeling back those layers one at a time.
Inside the outer bark is a layer called the inner bark, or phloem, which transports food to the rest of the tree. The phloem eventually dies to become part of the outer bark.
The next layer is the growing part of the trunk, called the cambium cell layer, which produces new bark and new wood. Peeling further, the next layer is sapwood, or new wood, which moves water up into the leaves. This sapwood, over time, becomes heartwood, the central layer and supporting pillar of the tree. Although dead, heartwood will not decay or lose strength while the outer layers are intact. This is why it is crucial to protect the bark of trees, especially when using trimming and mowing equipment in its vicinity. Once the bark barrier is breeched, a pathway for insects and disease is created.
Secondly, most barks contain tannins, a group of bitter and astringent compounds found abundantly in nature. Tannins work to make plants unpalatable, inhibiting animals from eating their fruits and seeds before they mature. If you have bitten into an unripe persimmon, you understand what an excellent job these compounds do. Tannins stored in tree bark protect the tree from being infected by bacteria or fungi.
While tannin is a collective term for various phenolic compounds, all tannins have one thing in common: they bind and separate out proteins, the process needed for tanning hides.
The word “tannin” is found in many cultures, but all seem to refer to the use of wood tannins derived from oak trees to convert animal hides into leather, a third important function of bark.
The earliest known example of bark tanning comes from an Egyptian tannery thought to be over 5000 years old. When the colonists arrived in North America they brought their leather working skills with them. Bark tanneries were built in nearly every settlement because of the necessity of this type of leather and because bark from the clearing of forests for agriculture was in great supply here. Tanners were kept busy tanning leather for saddles, canteens, stiff shoes, belts, wallets, holsters, harnesses, helmets, pouches, trunks, shields, gun cases, and parts of other items such as bellows and hinges.
Bark tanning continued throughout the world until the late 1800s, when cheap modern chemical chrome tanning methods came into widespread use and rubbers and plastics began replacing denser leather.
Fourthly, bark has been used for creating a myriad of other useful items such as cork, canoes, pots, baskets, bowls, roofing, headdresses, sandals, caps, capes, blankets, masks, and other articles of clothing. Certain ancient cultures advocated wearing bark clothing as a sign of wealth, only to be worn by the elite upper class.
In Norway during the famine of 1812, bark was eaten and given as wedding presents. (Keep this in mind if food prices continue to rise.) Today, shredded bark is spread as mulch on gardens and landscapes. And health researchers continually report new findings that confirm the success of using bark extracts for numerous health problems.
Now, the next time you climb a tree, you have the answer to your question: “What is that hard, scratchy stuff for?”