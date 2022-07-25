Urban Forestry

Remember climbing trees as a child, struggling against rough bark on the journey upward and wondering what that hard, scratchy stuff was for?

Surprisingly, tree bark is important for many things. First, it acts much like our skin in protecting a tree’s inner workings. Bark defends the inner parts of the tree from the outer world of the environment, diseases, insects, animals, and humans, especially those young tree climbers. Bark is the result of a process that occurs from the inside of the tree to its outside as layer upon layer of new living material slowly dies to become the outer bark. During this process, the inside of the tree continues to live and grow.

