RENSSELAER — Each holiday season the Rensselaer Library staff invites local organizations to adopt a tree and compete for the best-dressed entry in the annual Christmas Tree Walk.
Starting Nov. 30 and continuing through Dec. 23, patrons are encouraged to come and cast their vote with unexpired, canned/boxed food items for their favorite tree. Donated items will be delivered to a local food pantry in time for the holidays.
Celebrate the season of giving in your community by voting early and often. For more information, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.