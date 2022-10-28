Rensselaer news

RENSSELAER — To make work more efficient for its trash collectors, the City of Rensselaer’s street and sanitation department will tweak its trash and recycling routes beginning in the new year.

Bryce Black of the department provided a peek at what the new route could look like to members of the city council Monday, Oct. 24. Residents can see changes to a couple of the routes on the city website in the future.

