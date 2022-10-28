RENSSELAER — To make work more efficient for its trash collectors, the City of Rensselaer’s street and sanitation department will tweak its trash and recycling routes beginning in the new year.
Bryce Black of the department provided a peek at what the new route could look like to members of the city council Monday, Oct. 24. Residents can see changes to a couple of the routes on the city website in the future.
Also, Jerry Lockridge of the street department added that workers will need to work some holidays to keep up with the amount of trash that is needed to be picked up and hauled to the landfill. Lifts on trash trucks make for a slower removal of trash, but it saves wear and tear on city employees who no longer have to lug 40-pound trash cans into the back of a trash truck.
The city also announced that the city’s Christmas parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. A public relations request of $750 was approved by the council to enter a float in the parade as well as place a Christmas tree in Potawatomi Park. Heather Smart
of the utility office who made the request said her department also plans to put up lobby and window holiday decorations at city hall.
Mayor Steve Wood, meanwhile, announced the formation of a committee to look into updating the city’s policies and procedures within each department. The committee will include city council president George Cover as well as councilmen Ernest Watson and city employees Jerry and Carol Lockridge, Lenny Larson, Black and clerk/treasurer Shelby Keys.
Mayor Wood also announced that city offices will be closed on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day, while Jerry Lockridge said the electric department will begin tree cutting next month.