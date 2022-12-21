RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Board opened the floor for local residents who wished to address the issue of transgenders and school restroom usage at its Dec. 20 meeting.
Nearly 40 people attended Tuesday’s meeting, with eight addressing the board either at a podium provided by the school corporation or at their seats. Several others who signed up to discuss the issue declined to do so later in the meeting.
According to superintendent Curtis Craig, RCSC is offering private restrooms and changing areas for students who identify as transgender at the high school. But, he added, “The challenge arises when a transgender student does not want to use the private restroom offered and instead chooses to use the restroom of the gender they identify with.”
Reportedly, at least one transgender student has chosen to do just that, setting off a series of comments for and against on social media, including Facebook.
Those who commented on the issue at Tuesday’s meeting included parents, grandparents, a student and a nurse practitioner who provided a handout to board members outlining the statistics associated with transgender teens. One statistic she provided showed that students who become transgender in their teens may not remain so when they reach adulthood.
She said some students “regret being transgender” when they grow older, adding teens are not allowed to drink alcohol until they are 21 or vote until they are 19 because “they can’t make rational decisions.”
She said same sex attraction is trending with assistance from social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram and becoming transgender can be the result of that attraction.
A grandparent who had several children and grandchildren graduate from RCHS said he was aware of four signs as he was progressing through school: “boys, girls, men and women.” He said before there was talk of chromosomes, there were boys and girls “and that has not changed in how many years and I don’t expect it to change.”
He added that the issue of transgenders in schools is “disruptive to the whole community” as well as eduction. “It takes away from education,” he said.
Many of those who spoke talked about the value of education as it relates to the issue. Teacher Stacey Kurdelac, who also serves as president of the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association, said federal law demands equal opportunity for all in terms of education, “no matter how they come to us.”
She compared the issue to how schools used to segregate because of a student’s color. When disabled children were provided an opportunity to be educated at schools, people were initially against making bathrooms accessible for these students.
And, she added, many people are not even aware they are sharing a bathroom with a transgender person, adding transgenders don’t wear a “big sign” when they use a bathroom.
“We need to do what’s best for ALL of our kids,” she said.
Another local resident was concerned about the safety of students in bathrooms, particularly when boys who identify as transgender girls share stalls with biological girls.
He cited an incident involving a “skirt-wearing male” who allegedly raped a girl in a bathroom in West Virginia. “If something like that did happen (here), I hope (administrators) are able to respond,” he said, noting the corporation does not have a policy for transgender students because any policy would be considered discriminatory at the state and federal levels.
A recent high school graduate who coaches kids in the community added that her seventh- and eighth-grade students — besides being concerned about privacy — are afraid for their safety if they go to RCHS because transgender teens are allowed to use the bathroom they identify with.
Prior to allowing citizen’s comments on the issue, board president Gary Braasch informed the audience that “The Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, religion, military status, ancestry or genetic information. The RCSC Board of Trustees has not adopted a policy on transgender students and restroom use nor is there a plan to do so. RCSC wants all students to succeed in a safe and enriching environment and will develop appropriate procedures to accomplish this goal.”
Gender identity was added as a protected class in 2014, Craig said prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
If an administrator denies use of the restroom or assigns discipline, Craig added, the corporation and administrator may face a lawsuit. Schools in Martinsville and Terre Haute have gone to court over the issue and lost.
Schools can’t force a transgender student to use facilities that don’t match their gender identity or segregate them into separate facilities, like a single-user restroom or an isolated area of a locker room. Transgender and non-transgender students who want additional privacy in a restroom or locker room for any reason can ask their school an alternative, such as allowing a student to use a single-user restroom when requested or adding curtains or stalls in locker rooms to give them more privacy.
To address the issue, some schools have redesigned restroom and locker room facilities to provide great privacy for transgender students as well as other students. It is an expensive solution, but corporations have shown a willingness to fund those projects to ensure all students are provided for while experiencing a feeling of comfort.