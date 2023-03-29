RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer awarded a road projects contract to Town & Country of DeMotte at Monday’s council meeting.
The city received two bids for the 16 projects on its wish list at the last council meeting and they were reviewed by project coordinator Jerry Lockridge of the street department and representatives from First Group Engineering of Indianapolis.
Town & Country’s bid of $897,971.40 came in lower than the $986,812.25 from Milestone Contractors of Griffith.
The city will now sign a contract with Town & Country and submit paperwork to the state for funding.
The project is eligible for 75% funding through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, with the other 25% the responsibility of the city. Launched in 2016, the grant program provides funding to cities, towns and counties across Indiana to make improvement to local roads and bridges.
It is a component of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.
The city is hoping to tackle several streets this spring and summer, including a large portion of College Avenue from U.S.231 to Iroquois River Bridge (south approach) and Grace Street from U.S.231 to Cullen.
Other streets on the city’s list include Milton, Oak, Franklin, Webster, Scott, Leopold, Rachel, Melville, Weston, Thompson, Grove, Jay and Sparting Avenue.
The council was also informed that electronic recycling day will be held April 22 at the recycling center on East Walnut Street. Anyone wishing to recycle their old TVs, DVDs and other electronics are encouraged to bring them to the center.
Also, clean-up week in the city is set for May 1-5. The community garage/yard sales day is Saturday, April 29 and any leftovers from the sales are often moved curbside for clean-up week.
In other news, eight trees along State Road 114 at Brookside Park will be removed by a tree service company at a coast of $7.300. New trees will be planted in their place once they are removed.
Parks department superintendent Joe Effinger said the Rensselaer Urban Forestry Commission recently received 27 trees, with a handful of them to be used at Brookside Park.
Effinger and two other department superintendents were given permission by the council to hire summer help as they ramp up for a busy next few months.