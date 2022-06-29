DEMOTTE — Along with the return of the annual DeMotte festival, the Touch of Dutch, comes the long awaited return of the parade. On Aug. 13, the Grand Marshal for the parade is Heather Tokarz, a long-time employee of the town and advocate for community improvement.
Tokarz said she was notified by the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce by letter that she had been selected as this year’s grand marshal. “I thought to myself, ‘Holy moly!’” She thought she was receiving a request from the chamber. She said she handed the letter to her husband and had him read it just to be sure she wasn’t imagining it.
“I was humbled and amazed,” she said. “My whole family is proud of me. I’ve always done things in my life that would make my family proud, not things that would bring me recognition.”
Tokarz began her career with the town in 2003 as secretary. When former Town Manager John Dyke came on board, she moved into the office manager position, which evolved into her becoming town manager after Dyke passed away in 2019.
DeMotte kept growing, Tokarz said, and she was applying for grants to help make the community better for its growing population. “What can I do to make the community better and the people of DeMotte to feel proud of their town?” she said she asked herself often.
When she first started in 2003, the process of getting the NORWEJ (Northwest Jasper Regional District) accepted by the state was begun, then the process of getting enough residents interested in hooking up to town water began. Even though the state required the town to build a water system, Tokarz said, they had to have enough people willing to hook up to receive grants and financing. It took until 2013 to accomplish this and the project finally got underway.
Tokarz was also instrumental in applying for grants for the Division Street improvements; with a new phase beginning this year, and a “Safe Sidewalks” grant to build sidewalks for walking students attending DeMotte Elementary and the DeMotte Christian School plus several road grants allowing the town to repave the roads in town.
She said Street Superintendent Jeff Powers told her one time that he dreamed all the streets in town were paved. Through those grants, his dream will become reality. The town was also able to purchase a leaf vacuum and wood chipper to keep the town tidy.
“When we do something for the community, it’s not for accolades. That’s how it succeeds, because we’re doing it for everyone else,” she said.
She said it was important for the town’s growth to have activity in the parks. Spencer Park became the hub of the activities with Sunday evening worship with local Christian contemporary band, “The Avenue.” The worship services were held in the band shell area.
She said she helped convince the chamber to move the Touch of Dutch festival to Spencer Park. Movie nights were added for more family activites during the summer months along with a farmer’s market.
“We had lots of opportunities to help people,” she said of the town council. “The greatest thing was to see the park redone – people coming together in the community, time for people to put down their devices and be with each other. That was something I loved,” she said.
Tokarz recently handed the gavel off after two years as president of the DeMotte Rotary club. She’s been a member of the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church in Wheatfield since moving to the area. She is the youth group leader and in 2021, left the town for her dream job as the Director of Evangelization for three churches, Sorrowful Mother, St. Ceclia in DeMotte and St. Augusta in Lake Village. “I miss working for the town, but I feel God has called me to this job. I’ve always wanted to do something for the church,” she said.
“I am humbled by being the grand marshal. For the first time, I was speechless! I am looking forward to it,” she said. “I am just a vessel and God gets to pick and choose how to use me.”