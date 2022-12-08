FAMILY FORTNIGHT BATTLE ROYALE AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7-9 p.m. for a night of Nerf fun for all ages as we play capture the flag after hours.
Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must bring their own protective eyewear, a signed permission slip, and an unmodified Nerf gun. Darts will be provided.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
CALLING ALL
YOUNG WRITERS TO
THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY!
DeMOTTE — The Young Writers Group and the Jr. Scribes have returned and are looking for members old and new. This new club at the DeMotte Library is designed for those interested in creative writing. Participants will learn how to hone their writing skills and create stories of unending wonder.
The Young Writers will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 2-4.
The Jr. Scribes will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 5-12. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
THIRD THURSDAY: UGLY SWEATER PARTY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — First- through fourth-graders can bring in an old sweater or shirt to create the popular Ugly Christmas Sweater at the Rensselaer Library on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 4-5 p.m.
Decorations will be provided. For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
SANTA VISITS THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Come and meet Santa at the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be crafts and activity stations available while you wait your turn to see Santa. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
CHRISTMAS
MOVIE TRIVIA NIGHT
AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Think you know Christmas movies? On Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m., gather your friends in groups of 2-6 and come test your skills against others at the DeMotte Library to see who will come out on top.
Prizes awarded to the top team.
Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like. Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
TEEN TUESDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library staff on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4-5 p.m. to create their own no-sew Christmas gnome.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881
RANDOM FACTS
TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Random Facts Trivia! Gather your friends into teams and test your knowledge of random facts on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded. Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. Participants will need a mobile device. It is open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. The library also has a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BAKE SALE AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will be hosting its annual Holiday Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until they are sold out).
You don’t want to miss these delicious goodies, wrapped to be given as gifts (if you can resist eating). For more information please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
TEEN CHRISTMAS
CRAFT PROGRAM AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Teen Christmas Craft Program on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4-5 p.m.
Those in attendance will enjoy a snack and make a Christmas craft for someone special. Registration is required and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.