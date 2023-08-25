My first thoughts are being thankful for the rain this August weekend. My second thoughts are wondering where the summer went. I know summer weather will continue for quite some time, but school has begun this week, and that is another indication that summer is fleeting.
Labor Day will slip us back into summer mold, but then “WHAT?”
There are so many milestones happening when June comes. Flowers in pots and yards give immense personal satisfaction of color when favorites are blooming. Are you a real gardener with new starts growing in lights in your basement.? You must just jump into action placing those lovingly in special spots. Some of us buy a few flats to inter in planters all around. We hang pots at front and back doors, and smiles broaden with each additional bunch.
High school and college graduations often fill our weekends in June. One, two, or more provide happy visits to those proud students, families, and friends. Thank you notes from those blossoming young adults are a welcome result.
What a fantastic summer for swimming in our pools and splash park! The remarkable heat drove us all to the water for cooling purposes and happy play. Did you find your way to Indiana Beach or the Indiana Dunes? Neither is too far to take advantage of sun, sand, and beach play. In my own neighborhood, cheerful voices echoed from kids and adults alike splashing and floating along. Are we allowed to tube in the Iroquois River? Maybe not now with all the fallen trees, limbs, and brush, but wouldn’t that be fun? I have only once canoed down the river to town. I did love it with my daughters floating and ending at the McGraw’s former home.
Jasper County finds those 4-H’ers jumping into practice and working with their furry and feathery animals. Photos, paintings, and so many projects are evolving from little and bigger 4-H’ers hands. Kids and parents are in and out of meetings and scurrying in and out of the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
Did you visit our superb Jasper County Fair? The Fair Association is preparing for the 2024 100th Anniversary, but this year was exceptional as well. Did you see the main events, the vendors of business and foods, and the small stage happenings? Did you have a Rotary pork burger, funnel cake, or a lemonade shakeup? What are your favorites? I suspect cookies and shakes might win that prize.
Were you following your kids work in 4-H projects of beef, dairy, goats, horse & pony, poultry, rabbits, sheep, swine or in open classes of home and family arts? There are so many categories and age ranges. One for each of us it appears.
Yes, the Jasper County Fair Week was just about perfect. Not too much heat and very little rain. Lucky this summer, don’t you think?
As events of Prairie Arts Council Art Camp, Art in the Alley, Carpenter Creek Cellars Annual Celebration for Byron Courtright, Wheatfield Murals, Ren Art Wlk, Fountain Park Chautauqua, and Touch of Dutch move through August, school openings are happening. As of August 10th, all area schools are open. School buses are loaded with students from the Kankakee River to White County. Parents and more shuttle students on their way to schools. Could schools wait at least until after Labor Day to open?
Where did the summer go? Why aren’t summers as long as they seemed when I was a little girl in Greencastle and then in Irvington, the east side of Indianapolis? Summers do fly by, though summer weather will be with us for a while.
Enjoy the final month of Jessie Bartoo’s fabulous early 1900 photographs at the Jasper County Museum on the first and third Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointments at jchsmuseum@gmail.com.