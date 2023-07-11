RENSSELAER — The JC Cruisers has announced winners of its 38th annual car show.
The event was held Saturday, July 8 at Brookside Park in Rensselaer.
Awards were presented to cars and trucks in a number of divisions before “Best Of” trophies were presented near the end of the ceremony.
The Best Engine went to Jim Johnson of Francesville for his 1948 Willys, while Jack Cosenza’s 1956 Oldsmobile had the Best Paint.
Cosenza, a DeMotte native, also won for Best Interior with his Olds and later nabbed Best of Show for his red and while vehicle.
The Mayor’s Choice was Jerry Durflinger’s Carosol Red 1969 Pontiac GTO and Scott Wireman’s 1966 blue Chevelle was picked as the Ladies Choice by female club members. Durflinger is from Mt. Ayr and Wireman lives in Rensselaer.
The Oldest Entry was a 1908 maroon Buick by Don Obermeyer of Valparaiso.
Here is a list of divisional winners from last week’s car show:
Street Rod 1900-1934
Linda Unland, Wheatfield (1930 Hupmobile Red) and Rita Ones, Fair Oaks (1931 red Chevy)
Street Rod 1935-1948
Terry Madson, DeMotte (1930 red Ford Deluxe) and Gene Shedcrow, Earl Park (1940 red Chevy)
Stock Original 1946-1959
Kevin Schmitt, Lake Village (1947 Plymouth) and John Latta, Crown Point (1955 red and white Ford)
Stock Original 1960-1967
Ed Federer, Wolcott (1967 Pontiac GTO) and Bob Dewing, Kentland (1966 light green Chevy)
Stock Original 1968-1979
Ken Whittaker, Valparaiso (1971 red Dodge Demon) and Doug Oberlander, Monticello (1969 Pontiac Firebord)
Stock Original 1980-1989
Jeremy Pullins, Rensselaer (1987 Chevy Camaro) and Wade Hunter, Sheridan (1989 white Jeep)
Stock Original 1990-1999
Lonnie Gillis, Chesterton (1999 white Ford Mustang) and Chad Wilmington, Rensselaer (1993 Ford Mustang)
Stock Original 2000-Present
Bob Hall, Rensselaer (2011 red Ford Mustang) and Mike Keiper, Rensselaer (red 2017 Mustang)
Street Machine 1949-1959
Paul Fishburn, Rensselaer (1957 black Chevy) and Randy Warren, Rensselaer (1957 maple Chevy)
Street Machine 1960-1969
Trent Nabors, Rensselaer (1967 black Chevelle) and Scott Wireman, Rensselaer (1967 blue Chevelle)
Street Machine 1970-1985
Tim Goodman, Rensselaer (1974 red/gray Camero)
Street Machine 1986-Present
Brandon Patrick, Brook (2002 orange Pontiac Trams AM) and John Clapp, Rensselaer (2009 silver Trailblazer)
Pro Street
Jim Johnson, Francesville (1949 Willys)
Special Interest
Lisa Darnaby, Rensselaer (1974 yellow Triamp) and Hudson Hitchcock, Rensselaer (1/4 Midget)
Corvette
Randy Kintner, New Richmond (1970 Corvette) and Joel Betz, Lake Village (1994 purple Corvette)
Pick-Up Full Size
Glenn Gorby, Winamac (2005 Dodge Ram) and Carl Simmons, Morocco (1953 blue Ford)
Antique Pre-1943
Don Obermeyer, Valparaiso (1908 maroon Buick)
Muscle
Bob Hall and Quentin Overbeck, Remington (2008 black Mustang) and Jimmy McGraw, Monticello (1967 black Pontiac GTO)
Custom
Jack Cosenza, DeMotte (1956 red and white Oldsmobile) and Mike Knesh, Fair Oaks (1954 red and white Pontiac)
Unfinished
Brynn Bergis, Rensselaer (1961 Chevy) and Mark and Dawn Reed, Fair Oaks (1964 white Suburban)
Mini Pickups
Jerry Arseneau, Beaverville (1984 brown GMA Caballero) and Tim Smith, DeMotte (1994 orange and white Dodge)
Tuner Car (AWD and FWD)
Tisha Evans, Wolcott (2021 Honda) and Shaun Goad, Locust Grove (2021 Honda)
Rat Rod
Gerry Murphy, Riverside, Calif. (1957 Volkswagen)
4X4 Truck
George Eldridge, Rensselaer (1972 maroon and while K10 Chevy) and Rod and Jim Hayes, DeMotte (1979 Ford)