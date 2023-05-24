RENSSELAER — Students at the Rensselaer Central Primary School and Van Rensselaer Elementary were Bonded By Buckets on Tuesday afternoon on the high school football field.
Kids in grades 1-5 participated in the musical event, which gave classrooms at both schools a chance to vie for best band and MVP awards at each school.
Celebrity judges were on hand to cast votes, including former corporation superintendent Mitch Ockermann and Nancy Klockow, owner of the Ritz Cinema.
An event coordinated by elementary music teacher Tammy Craig, students from both schools performed for their parents on the high school track on a sunny afternoon. Each of the students were armed with drumsticks which they used to beat on plastic buckets in time with the classics, including Disco Duck, Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) and Beat It by Michael Jackson.
Each of the classrooms choreographed their performances as they played for two to three minutes at a time.
The event was held on the last week of school for all students, with the final day of the school year set for Thursday, May 25.