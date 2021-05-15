I think antiques are in my DNA. As a small child I lived in our old family home in Greencastle, Indiana. I do not remember a lot about that 1880’s house, but it was filled with dark furniture that had carved details with lovely fabrics that never wore out.
The two story home had an attic filled with generations of fashions, photos, and books belonging to my grandparents. I recall the sculpted fireplace, the happy porch swing, and the banister for sliding down. I adored the old leather bodied dolls, the lacey bottom petticoats, and the Eastlake chairs low enough for me to sit upon.
In 1948, I moved with my family to a Craftsman Bungalow in Indianapolis. Later, following marriage, my husband and I lived in southern California. Upon returning to Indiana, we spent three years in Bloomington. Then in 1968, we moved into an 1856 Greek Revival home in Rensselaer that had been empty of people for years, but it did have leftover carved and scrolled pieces of furniture remaining. Those few pieces have been added to during our 50 years in residence. A few beloved items are from my childhood home in Greencastle.
For reference purposes, an antique according to the Federal Trade Commission and the U. S. Customs Service is defined as being at least 100 years old. It can be a work of art, a piece of furniture, or a decorative object.
Recently I discovered a file of antiques listed in my favorite manner, an ABC list. This list was created years ago when I gave a talk at the ladies’ luncheon at the Virgie Christian Church’s Community Hall. At that time, I had a shop called Antiques & More on the northwest corner of Washington and Cullen streets.
I inherited the business name from Audrey Clark, who had operated an antique shop in a former gas station building on the southeast corner of Washington and Weston streets. I loved every day I worked in my shop.
Here is my Antiques ABC list revived for you to possibly remember those items in your family history:
A — ABC Plates, Advertising, Art Glass, and Autographs.
B — Bakelite, Barbie Dolls, Books, and Buttonhooks.
C — Carnival Glass, Chairs, China, Coffee Grinders, and Coins.
D — Daguerreotypes, Dick and Jane Books, and Dolls.
E — Egg Cups, Eisenberg Jewelry, Etageres, and Embroidery.
F — Farm Tools, Flower Frogs, Fruit Jars, and Furniture.
G — Glass: Cut, Pattern and Stained; Gloves, and Graniteware.
H — Handkerchiefs, Hatpins and Holders, and Haviland.
I — Inkwells, Ironstone, and Iron Stoves.
J — Jewelry and Jewel Tea Collectibles.
K — Kettles and other Kitchen Collectibles.
L — Lace, Lamps, Lefton China, Linens, and Lunch Pails.
M — Madame Alexander Dolls, Marbles, and Shaving Mugs.
N — Napkin Rings, Nutmeg Graters, and Wallace Nutting Prints.
O — Occupied Japan Wares, Oil Cans, and Overshot Coverlets.
P — Paintings, Paper Dolls, Paperweights, Postcards, and Pottery.
Q — Quilts and Quimper Pottery.
R — Records, Rocking Chairs, Rolling Pins, and Ruby Glass
S — Salts, Sheet Music, Sterling Silver, Spoons, and String Holders
T — Teapots, Teddy Bears, Textiles, Toothpick Holders, and Toys
U — Umbrellas, Underwear, and Military Uniforms
V — Valentines and Van Briggle Pottery
W — Wades, Wall Pockets, Watches, Weather Vanes, and Willow Ware.
X — X Form Chair.
Y — Yard Long Prints and Yellow Ware.
Z — Zenith Radios.
This is a short list compared to all the antiques that might fill a 2021 Kovels’ Antiques Price Guide. New homes with young owners might have those special collectibles from their friends, families, or flea market purchases. What treasures do you have in your surroundings that give you memories of people, places, and things of the past?
To have help with your past, contact our Jasper County Genealogist, Sue Caldwell. Find out more about a place in Jasper County with me or Melissa Smith at the Rensselaer Branch of the Jasper County Library. Visit the Jasper County Historical Society Museum on the first and third Saturdays each month at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street, Rensselaer from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please wear masks and social distance.