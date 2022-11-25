As a former school teacher, I was asked several times to visit Van Rensselaer’s Elementary School’s fourth-graders to tell the long ago story of Frances Slocum, a lost Quaker child found as an Indian princess in Indiana.
I enjoyed telling this story because her discovery by her long lost family occurred about the same time Jasper County and Rensselaer was being settled. This is that story.
The Revolutionary War was raging in the Wyoming Valley of Pennsylvania. Along the Susquehanna River lived a family of Quakers: Jonathan and Ruth Slocum with their seven boys and two girls, Mary and Frances. Frances was a pretty little five-year-old girl who lived with her Quaker family.
In this valley, British soldiers had killed about 200 of their neighbors. Her father did not leave, however, because of his religious belief. Quakers did not fight in war, but his oldest son did go to war despite his father’s wishes.
The Delaware Indians were helping the British since their land had been taken over by the new Americans. The Delaware did attack the Slocum cabin while Jonathan was away. Ruth heard gunshots and had the children run to the forest to hide. A neighbor was killed. Only Frances and her brother hid in the house. He was not fast-moving as he had a limp.
The Indians entered the house and saw two little feet sticking out from under the stairs. The warrior threw little Frances over his shoulder; her little shoes were left behind. This was November 2, 1778. Six weeks later, the Delawares came back to the house and killed Jonathon and Ruth’s father.
The Slocum family searched near and far for this red-headed child, Frances. The Revolutionary War was over in 1783. The 13 United States had peace.
When a neighbor boy returned home after also being kidnapped, he said he had seen Frances with Indians, and she was treated kindly. Her trail had started in Pennsylvania, then to Canada, to Ohio, back to Canada, and finally to Indiana. The family searched for 20, 30 and 40 years more for Frances. They wrote letters, and her mother Ruth begged her children to keep searching.
After 57 years that Frances was kidnapped, a Colonel George Ewing, fur trader in the Wabash Valley in Indiana, stopped to visit at a settlement known as Deaf Man’s Village on the Mississinewa River. Ewing was welcomed by the former Miami Chief, Shapoconah. In his home lived his two daughters and an old woman. The old woman asked if she could tell a story to him in the Miami language. This woman was named Maconaquah.
Maconaquah’s story began, “When I was a child, the Delaware Indians took me and then traded me to a Delaware Chief. This chief and his wife treated me well. I was married first to an Indian named Tuck Horse, who treated me very badly. I went back to my Indian parents.”
Later she was presented to Shapoconah, who became a chief. She was married and become “Little Bear Woman,” Manconaquah.
Shapoconah and Maconaquah had two sons and two daughters. She asked Colonel Ewing not to tell her story until she died. She was afraid she might be taken away from her present family. She only remembered her family name was Slocum, and they were Quakers. She was sick at the time, and wanted some one to know her story.
Her Indian family had treated her well. She had a good house, 640 acres of land, and the village. Her husband died in 1831. The pictorial history of her home and family were documented by Indiana painter, George Winter, from the 1830’s and 1840’s. He had painted and drawn many of the Miami and Potawatomi men and women living in the Wabash Valley, including Maconaquah and her daughters.
Colonel Ewing did reach out to tell the story, and a postmaster in Pennsylvania published this story. A local minister sent the article to Joseph Slocum, Frances’ brother. Finally after 61 years, the Slocum family found its five-year-old sister.
The Slocum family did want to take her home, but she wanted to “die here and lie in that graveyard, so her family could raise a pole with a flag on it, so the Great Spirit will know where to find me.”
The Slocum brothers Joseph and Isaac and sister Mary did visit Frances/Maconaquah. They all recognized her because of a childhood accident. Her finger had been cut off in her father’s blacksmith shop.
In 1846, the US Government signed a treaty for the Miami Indians to leave Indiana. However, Maconaquah’s family petitioned and was allowed to stay in the Wabash River area.
At nearly the same time when the Slocum family was discovering Frances and her portrait was being painted by George Winter, the first known settler beside the Potawatomi was trapper William Donahoo. It was 1832. Even though Indiana was a state in 1816, Jasper County was not defined until 1834-5 legislature. It had been part of the Northwest Territory. Then by 1840, the present Jasper and Newton counties were one county, Jasper.
Just prior to this, Joseph Yeoman, wife Sarah, and her father David Nowels, settled just about where the Busy Bee Ice Cream is today. (There is a plaque on the east end of the bridge honoring this Yeoman family.) The Yeomans lived in a tent while they built a log cabin. That cabin had no chimney, just a hole in the roof, that first winter in 1835.
In 1836, trapper Donahoo brought the City’s founder son, John Cullen van Rensselaer, to see the area of the river rapids called the Falls of the Rockwise. He loved the beautiful timber grove.
Donahoo and young van Rensselaer met a band of Potawatomi down stream catching and curing fish. Soon John brought his father, James back to officially claim the spot. The Yeomans had to leave their cabin behind.
In 1838-39, James Van Rensselaer laid out the streets and a government square, where our Jasper County Courthouse is today. At that time, the county seat was in Brook, but in 1839, Newton, as Rensselaer was once known, was the new county seat. By 1841, the area became known as Rensselaer after James, who is buried in the Presbyterian Church yard.
Please see the new exhibit at the Jasper County Historical Society Museum at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street, Rensselaer on the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jessie Bartoo, 1890’s female photographer, is currently the subject of the exhibit at the museum.