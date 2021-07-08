CROWN POINT — A Thayer man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on June 30 for his role in the drownings of his two sons in 2018.
Eric Patillo, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury when his sons, Levi, 4, and Evan, 2, were found unresponsive by two fishermen. The two men pulled the bodies from the Kankakee River near the Illinois-Indiana state line boat ramp of the LaSalle State Game Preserve in Schneider on Aug. 21, 2018.
Patillo reportedly told a witness that he was high on heroin while at the river with his sons. He later tested positive for opiates and THC, according to court documents.
As part of his plea agreement, Patillo faced 3-8 years on each count and Lake County Judge Samuel Cappas gave him the maximum on both counts to be served consecutively for a total of 16 years.
Cappas did give Patillo credit for time served while awaiting a resolution in the case, which accounted for around three years.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnson asked for the maximum sentences in each count after noting Patillo was on probation for drug possession in Newton County when the boys died. According to police, Patillo was arrested April 14, 2017, with three other men in a raid in Thayer after an active meth lab was found.
Patillo was charged with suspicion of possession of heroin and visiting a common nuisance. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail in Newton County on May 30 of 2018, but the sentence was suspended in favor of probation as part of the plea deal.
As part of his agreement in his involvement with the death of his sons, Patillo will serve his time in the Indiana Department of Corrections’ Therapeutic Community for chemically addicted offenders, according to court documents.
According to the court, Patillo could have his sentence modified by the judge if he successfully completes IDOC’s program for inmates struggling with addiction. Cappas sentence includes punishment if Patillo fails in IDOC’s program, but will also reward him should he succeed.
After several delays due to COVID, the case was scheduled to go to a jury trial on June 7, but a resolution was reached in May.
A probable cause affidavit gives the account of the two fishermen who were at the boat launch at the time of the drownings:
Both witnesses said they “noticed that something was odd about the father’s behavior.”
According to the affidavit, Patillo, who did not have any fishing equipment with him, “asked about the fishing today,” and one of the men gave the father a spare fishing pole. Patillo started to “nod off” as he was putting bait on the hook and “was hooking his own finger, which (Patillo) didn’t seem to notice.”
The two witnesses stated in the affidavit that Patillo told them he was on “boy,” which is street slang term for heroin.
One of the witnesses called 911 to report the situation.
According to the affidavit, at that time the two children were “knee deep in the water.” Later they heard Patillo in the water “dunking himself in and out,” and realized that they could no longer see or hear the two young boys.
The two witnesses reported they found the older boy unresponsive in moss nearby and one of the fishermen pulled him out of the water. Patillo’s friend, who was sitting in the truck at this time, ran to the water when he heard Patillo screaming and found the younger boy. They began performing CPR on the boys until emergency crews arrived.
Responding to the scene were Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Lake Township Fire, Newton County Ambulance Service and Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
Newton County ambulances along with Lake Township firefighters took the 2-year-old victim to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Ill., and the 4-year-old victim to Franciscan Health Crown Point. They were both pronounced dead at approximately 7 p.m. that day.