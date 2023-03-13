Bobby Knight, Gene Keady, and Tom Izzo died and stood before God.
God asked Keady, “What have you done on Earth?”
Keady replied, “My teams won 493 games while I was at Purdue and six Big Ten championships.”
The Lord said, “A fine record. Why don’t you sit here on my left?”
God asked Izzo, “What about you?”
Izzo said, “My boys won 10 Big Ten championships, 6 Big Ten tournament championships, a national title, and 8 final fours.”
The Lord replied, “Even better. Take a seat over here on my right!”
God turned to Knight. “What have you done?”
Knight replied to God, “I won more national titles than those two guys combined, and I believe you, Sir, are sitting in my seat!”
Bobby Knight was a favorite of mine long before most Hoosiers ever heard of him. Sixth man off the bench at Ohio State, playing with Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek in the early 1960’s, Knight, more than any other player, influenced the way I played the game. He threw himself after loose balls, hustled more than any other player, was a team man, start to finish.
He eventually grew a reputation as an arrogant, prideful man, but long before that, his style of play was the pattern I chose to follow.
God had just announced to Israel that He was sending them back into the wilderness for 40 more years due to their rejection of his power and leading. Ten of the spies He sent into the promised land gave a frightening report of the strength of the armies there.
Two spies agreed that the armies were strong, but stated that Israel’s God was much stronger. Moses agreed with these two spies, Caleb and Joshua, but Israel rejected them, thereby rejecting God.
When God told them they would continue to wander in the hot, dry wasteland 40 more years, some decided to fight after all. God said it was too late now. Several of them went to battle anyway. Because God was not with them, they were killed.
God warned in Numbers 15:30, “But the person who does anything defiantly…that one is blaspheming the Lord and will be cut off from his people.”
In spite of that warning, Korah and three other men led a rebellion with 250 leaders of Israel. They challenged Moses’ authority. (You can read about it in Numbers 16.) Moses announced that the Lord would perform a new thing to prove who was his chosen leader. The earth would open up and swallow Korah, his three friends, and their families.
Numbers 16:31 tells us that Moses had barely finished speaking when the ground did indeed open up and swallow these rebellious people. Later, God sent a plague that wiped out the 250 other leaders who had joined Korah.
Korah was literally trying to sit in God’s seat! We can do that when we rebel against God’s Word. His Word is not a smorgasbord from which we can pick and choose what we wish to follow. Either it’s all God’s Word or none of it is! He is either Lord of all or He is not Lord at all! Rejecting any portion of God’s Word which we don’t like is a rejection of God Himself.
It’s a decision to sit in God’s seat! Don’t try that! It will end badly for you! That seat is taken.