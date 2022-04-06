RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Baseball, Inc. is drawing ever closer to its goal to upgrade its new home at Staddon Field.
Last week, the organization received a $3,500 donation from the Jasper County Tourism Commission as it looks to satisfy its portion of a $37,500 Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority Patronicity Grant.
This week, Alliance Bank donated $2,000.
With those two donations, RBI is still just $3,500 shy of matching what the IHCDA grant will provide. The organization’s deadline to complete its portion is April 22.
“We still have two weeks, so it’s so far, so good,” said Stace Pickering of the RBI board. “It’s been pretty responsive.”
Rensselaer organizations and businesses have a reputation of providing funds to youth groups like RBI.
“Especially with a matching grant because they know that’s doubled. It’s a win-win,” Pickering said.
The money will be used to improve the field conditions and renovate the restrooms at Foundation Park where Staddon sits. Funds will also be used to add ADA accessibility to seating areas and restrooms.
The restrooms are shared with the youth soccer league, which has games in the fall.
Recent bids on the project came in at $75,000 and IHCDA said it would fund half of the project if RBI could come up with the other half.
The organization is nearly 25 years old and plays in the Tippecanoe County League, which includes several Lafayette-area teams. It has six travel teams with over 100 players from five different age groups.
RBI has never had a home field to call its own — instead playing on the high school softball and baseball fields over the past several years — but the completion of Blacker Field in Brookside Park gives the travel teams a chance to call Staddon Field home.
Originally built in the 1950s for park league teams such as T-ball and pitching machine, Staddon will also serve as an additional field for tournaments played at Blacker Field.
A busy spring/summer schedule at Blacker begins in April when the USSA baseball organization brings a Laser Show tournament to the fields on April 22-24.
One week later, USSA will hold a Brawl for the Belts tournament on April 29-May 1.