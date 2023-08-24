RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Board and members of the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teacher Association will come together to hammer out teacher compensation and collective bargaining next month.
A public hearing to collect testimony from the public was held at the Aug. 15 school board meeting as negotiations start to ramp up. RCCTA president Stacy Kurdelac read a prepared statement to the board informing them that teachers will be asking for increased salaries and benefits “as well as improved contract language to put us at the forefront of education,” she said.
“It is our goal through bargaining to have a contract, including salary and benefits, that is the best in our area and competitive across our state,” she said.
RCSC officials provided “historic” raises to teachers over the past two years, including bumping the entry level salary to $40,000 as mandated by the state. This came after “two years of historic underpayment,” Kurdelac said.
“For too long, our corporation lagged behind area schools in terms of teacher pay and benefits and we are pleased to say we are finding ourselves as one of the more competitive schools in our area,” she said. “We’re happy about that. But that doesn’t mean we can sit back and be content with those historic raises to maintain the status quo. We must stay competitive to attract and maintain the best educators to our community. It is no longer as easy as hiring that local student who has returned to teach in his home town. Our recent hires not only come from across the state, but across the country, and this year across the world.”
Kurdelac reminded the board of RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig’s words that a corporation is only as good as its teachers.
“And based on community surveys, classroom performance, graduation rate, test scores and more, we’re doing amazing things here,” she said. “This is a comparison not only with our local schools, but all the schools across our state.”
Later in the meeting, Van Elementary Principal Chad Wynn and Primary School Principal Jennifer Norris shared exciting news with board members that Rensselaer students in grades 3-8 scored in the top 10 percent of all schools in Indiana for the percent of students passing both math and language arts on the 2023 ILEARN test.
Both administrators heaped praise on the teachers for their hard work and dedication in making sure students were prepared for those subjects.
Rensselaer students continue to score high on tests even as the corporation adds and subtracts teachers.
Kurdelac believes keeping the teacher’s salary competitive will continue to draw more of those dedicated instructors.
“Why can’t Rensselaer be known for how well it pays its teachers? Why can’t Rensselaer be the school corporation that everyone wants to teach at?” she said. “And why can’t Rensselaer be the area school that everyone looks to when they think of corporations that invest in education?”
Kurdelac was the only voice heard at the public hearing. Board members closed the hearing and tackled the rest of the night’s agenda without offering a response at this time.
Results of teacher compensation and the collective bargaining session are expected to be announced at the next board meeting, set for Tuesday, Sept. 19. It will begin two hours earlier than normal at 5 p.m. so that results can be shared with the Jasper County Council, which meets later that evening to discuss a budget that will impact the corporation.