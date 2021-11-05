WOLCOTT — The students of the month for October for Tri County Primary School are Bailey Illingworth and Anthony Szczepanski of Mrs. Getz’s kindergarten class.
TC Primary names top students for October
Tags
Harley Tomlinson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.