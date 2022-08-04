RENSSELAER — The Supreme Showman competition kicked off this year on Thursday afternoon at the fair with a new day and time, but the same determination in all of the 4Hers, who earned their way to this top competition. Five 4H members worked hard to hone their skills in showmanship, not only with their own species of livestock, but with others they may not be familiar with. The 4H Supreme Showman for 2022 is Morgan Taulman, who represented the goat barn.

The other four competitors were Nathan Hayden for beef, Abby Hannon for sheep, Jazlyn Steele for dairy and Haley Graf for swine. The judge was Fred Kimble from Oklahoma who said the kids did a “phenomenal job.”

