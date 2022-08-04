RENSSELAER — The Supreme Showman competition kicked off this year on Thursday afternoon at the fair with a new day and time, but the same determination in all of the 4Hers, who earned their way to this top competition. Five 4H members worked hard to hone their skills in showmanship, not only with their own species of livestock, but with others they may not be familiar with. The 4H Supreme Showman for 2022 is Morgan Taulman, who represented the goat barn.
The other four competitors were Nathan Hayden for beef, Abby Hannon for sheep, Jazlyn Steele for dairy and Haley Graf for swine. The judge was Fred Kimble from Oklahoma who said the kids did a “phenomenal job.”
“There’s a lot of talent in Jasper County,” he said before walking over to Taulman to shake her hand and award her the title of “Supreme Showman.” The group started with showing swine, followed by goats, sheep, beef and dairy.
When it came to sheep, Kimble said they are the most challenging species in his opinion. He said using random sheep to present is very tough and he told the 4Hers, “Good job on the sheep. I look forward to the next two species.”
He also complemented them saying it is hard to stay “that good” with all different species.
Taulman said she shows two other species besides goats. She also shows sheep and swine. To better her skills in showing cattle, she said whe had some “awesome” help from other 4Hers who helped her to prepare. “I had no idea about [showing] dairy,” she said, and had several families assist her with it. She said it has taken “years of preparation” to come to the Supreme Showman competition.
She is the daughter of Mark and Mandy Taulman of Remington.
Nathan Hayden, representing the beef bard, is the son of Mike and Nicole Hayden of Lowell.
Abby Hannon, top sheep showman, is the daughter of Doug and Staci Hannon of Rensselaer.
Jazlyn Steele, who won showman for dairy, is the daughter of Chandi Williams of Fair Oaks.
Swine champion showman Haley Graf is the daughter of Scott and Beth Graf of Rensselaer.