JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Community Services will hold its annual “Talk to a Lawyer” outreach event on Monday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rensselaer Senior Center.
This is an opportunity for seniors to speak at no cost with an attorney from the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Lawyers, Inc.
This annual service program of the Indiana State Bar Association and Indiana Supreme Court’s regional pro bono attorney project has proved to be beneficial to the public over the years.
Walk-ins are welcomed on Jan. 17 with no appointments needed to meet with an attorney. This opportunity is open to everyone in the community and attorneys will be on site to meet with each individual confidentially.
The center is located at 967 E. Leopold St. and there is ample parking and easy access into the building.
Those who wish to participate are required to wear a face mask for health and safety precautions.
“We are pleased to be able to host this event at the Rensselaer Senior Center,” said Sharon Colee, executive director of the Jasper County Community Services. “This is a time to receive direction from those that can assist and advise in aspects of legal matters.
“We appreciate the attorneys that volunteer on this day and Richard Comingore, attorney, for coordinating the day’s event and schedule.”
For more information, contact JCCS at (219) 866-8071.