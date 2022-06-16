JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Economic Development Organization will launch its Take A Hike program on Saturday, June 18 with a trip to the Prairie Border Nature Preserve.
The hike, which will traverse the 1.5-mile trail featuring interpretive signage throughout the prairie, will begin at 9 a.m., CST. The property is located at 9001-90613 300 East in Wheatfield.
Encompassing 770 acres, the preserve abuts the Jasper County Fish and Wildlife Area that straddles Jasper and Pulaski counties. It is owned and maintained by The Nature Conservancy, which plans to restore as many appropriate plant species as possible on the land it oversees.
Partial funding for the Take A Hike program was provided through a recent NIPSCO Environmental Action Grant of $1,200. JCEDO is partnering with the Jasper Newton Foundation and Franciscan Health Rensselaer as part of a Discover Jasper County series.
Other hikes are planned at the Fisher Oak Savannah Nature Preserve (July 16), the Stoutsburg Savanna Nature Preserve (Aug. 25) and the Gish Wildlife Area (Sept. 17).
The Prairie Border property was once the southern portion of the Grand Kankakee Marsh. The Potawatomi lived on the low sand rises and there was once an abundant number of fish, wildlife and waterfowl on the land at one time.
Currently, the property is host to monarch butterflies, northern bobwhite quail, state rare Henslow’s sparrow, grasshopper sparrow, blue-spotted salamander and many plants.
The restored prairie and wetland were planted with over 140 species of plants that occur in similar nearby habitats.
John Bacone, a former head of the Indiana Department of Resources Division of Natural Preserves and a current member of The Nature Conservancy, said other animals can be seen on a property like the Prairie Border, including box turtles, redheaded woodpeckers, grass lizards and prairie pocket gophers.