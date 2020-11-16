DEMOTTE — The Taco Bell residents have watched going up, has opened, with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning. The restaurant opened at 10 a.m. and will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Taco Bell is owned by Jim Sata and the Natron Corp. General Manager Shannon Novalich said Sata liked DeMotte, and decided to build a branch here. She lives in the area and was thrilled to have it close by.
Taco Bell will be open for breakfast every day from 6 to 11 a.m. The full menu will be served beginning at 9 a.m. through 1 a.m., with the lobby closing at 10 p.m. and the drive-thru open until 1 a.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Novalich said she is still looking to hire for the late night and day time shifts. Starting pay is $9/hour, higher with experience.