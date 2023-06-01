COMBAT COFFEE AT
THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community Veterans are invited to join the Wheatfield Library on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
AT DeMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. There will be themed stories and a related craft.
Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
GROWING TOGETHER: A PARENTING GROUP AT THE DeMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Growing Together is a parenting group focused on creating a safe and supportive environment for all parents. The group aims to learn about positive interventions, coping skills, and communication styles to help kids and parents thrive.
The group welcomes mothers, fathers, foster parents, and all guardians raising children. Join them on Tuesday, June 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. as they discuss June’s topic: Ages and Stages: What to Expect as Your Child Grows. Participants will learn the phases and stages of development and discuss coping with the different stages as well as positive interventions.
For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
POUR PAINTING CLASS FOR ADULTS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. and create something amazing using paint and canvas.
There will be lots of colors to use and all supplies will be provided. Please bring an apron to use to protect your clothing.
For more information, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
WHAT’S HAPPENING
THIS WEEK AT YOUR LIBRARY
FOR SUMMER READING?
Monday, June 5: Preschool Story Time at Wheatfield Library for ages 3-5 will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. OR 11-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 6: Ryan the Magician will be performing for the Rensselaer Library at 10 a.m., the DeMotte Library at 1 p.m., and the Wheatfield Library at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7: Preschool Story Time will be held at DeMotte at 10 a.m.
Thursday, June 8: DeMotte will be having a yarn coaster project for teens at 1 p.m. Rensselaer will be creating Tie Dye creations at 2 p.m. Teens are invited to Teen Bingo at Wheatfield at 3 p.m.
A Preschool Bingo sheet will be available online through Beanstack as well. The Summer Reading Bingo will cover reading, singing, and more. Don’t forget to track your reading on Beanstack!
Check back next week for more event dates and times or check out our website at myjcpl.org. For more information on these events, please call your local Jasper County Public Library.
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
Join the library June 7, 14, and 21 at 10-11 a.m. each day. There is no cost for this program and participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.