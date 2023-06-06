ADULT BINGO AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, June 14 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library hold Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987- 2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
FABULOUS FRIDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
Join the Rensselaer Library on Friday, June 16 at 1 p.m. for Fabulous Friday. This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. A story or two will be read a craft provided.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
FIND YOUR STORY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, June 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. The library will also have a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
SCRABBLE NIGHT AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. and play a game of Scrabble and test your word skills. Supplies are provided. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEK AT
YOUR LIBRARY FOR SUMMER READING?
June 12: Preschool Story Time at Wheatfield Library for ages 3-5 will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. OR 11-11:30 a.m.
June 13: Silly Safari will be presenting animals at the Rensselaer Library at 10 a.m., the DeMotte Library at 1 p.m., and the Wheatfield Library at 3 p.m.
June 14: Preschool Story Time will be held at DeMotte at 10 a.m.
June 15: DeMotte will be hosting Life Size Games for teens at 1 p.m. Rensselaer will be creating Pour Paintings at 2 p.m. Teens are invited to Craft Day at Wheatfield at 3 p.m.
A Preschool Bingo sheet will be available online through Beanstack as well. The Summer Reading Bingo will cover reading, singing, and more. Don’t forget to track your reading on Beanstack.
Check back next week for more event dates and times or check out our website at myjcpl.org. For more information on these events, please call your local Jasper County Public Library.
DISNEY TRIVIA NIGHT AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
Think you’re a big Disney fan? On Friday, June 16 at 6 pm, gather your friends in groups of 2-4 and come test your skills against others to see who will come out on top. Prizes awarded to the top team.
Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Families and friends of all ages are invited to participate in a Disney Trivia Night on Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. Teams will be established, and the winning team will receive a prize.
Each team is required to have at least one supervising adult.
This event is free, and refreshments will be provided. Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.