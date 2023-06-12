COOK THE BOOK AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. for Cook the Book.
This session’s topic is charcuterie boards. Bring a friend and enjoy a variety of charcuterie boards. The library chooses the cookbooks; you choose and make a recipe to share on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m.
Come to the front desk to see the cookbook (or bring your own recipe), use a Post-It note to mark which recipe you choose, and take a copy of the recipe home. Prepare the recipe and bring it to share with the other participants. All participants will discuss how easy or hard it was to make and what worked or didn’t work well. Best of all participants will get to sample new dishes and bring a copy of the recipes home to share with our families.
This is a FREE program and a great opportunity for cooks of all ages, skill levels and interests to share their love of cooking as well as eating. The library will provide a copy of the recipe and the plates, utensils, and a drink.
Registration required, limit 15. Open to age Teen through Adult, anyone under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Register online at www.myjcpl.org/events or call 219-866-5881, contact Melissa Smith with any questions.
WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEK AT YOUR LIBRARY FOR SUMMER READING?
June 19: Preschool Story Time at Wheatfield Library for ages 3-5 will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. OR 11-11:30 a.m.
June 20: Balloongenuity will be performing at the Rensselaer Library at 10 a.m., the DeMotte Library at 1 p.m., and the Wheatfield Library at 3 p.m.
June 21: Preschool Story Time will be held at DeMotte at 10 a.m.
June 22: DeMotte will be making quesadillas and mug cakes with teens at 1 p.m. Rensselaer will be making Bee Hotels for our pollinators at 2 p.m. Teens are invited to Trivia Day at Wheatfield at 3 p.m.
A Preschool Bingo sheet will be available online through Beanstack as well. The Summer Reading Bingo will cover reading, singing, and more!
Don’t forget to track your reading on Beanstack! Check back next week for more event dates and times or check out JCPL’s website at myjcpl.org. For more information on these events, please call your local Jasper County Public Library.
VR AMONG US OR PLAYER’S CHOICE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — You are stuck on a spaceship with a small group, but one of you is a killer. Will you find them before it’s too late? Will the killer be you?
Join the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. to find out!
Open to ages 13+, this program invites participants to take part in the popular online game Among Us using the library’s Oculus Quest VR headsets. Other games, such as Beat Saber, may also be played.
Space is limited. Registration is required. This program is available for patrons ages 13 and older. VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness. All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, June 19 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.